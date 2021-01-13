Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the December 15th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,899,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Verus International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About Verus International
Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.