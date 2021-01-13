Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the December 15th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,899,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Verus International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

