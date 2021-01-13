Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $14.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 182,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,694. The company has a market cap of $292.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

