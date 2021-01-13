Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2342999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.83.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

