Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $637,399,000 after purchasing an additional 929,045 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $481,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,558,674. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

