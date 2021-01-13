Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $637,399,000 after buying an additional 929,045 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VZ stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

