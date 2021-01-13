Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $637,399,000 after buying an additional 929,045 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

