Verity & Verity LLC Has $18.10 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

