Verity & Verity LLC Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 898.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 77,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,975 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. 4,577,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

