Verity & Verity LLC Buys 8,683 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.59. 1,559,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.