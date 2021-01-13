Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 81,716 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $196.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

