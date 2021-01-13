Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCEL. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3,740.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Vericel has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.