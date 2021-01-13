Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52,561 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,772,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.79. The stock has a market cap of $715.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

