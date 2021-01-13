Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Acquires Shares of 138,112 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 138,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,326,000. Apple makes up 3.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 50,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 99,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $9,459,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 394,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

