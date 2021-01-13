Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at Alliance Global Partners

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its target price upped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VERB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Verb Technology in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Verb Technology stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 153.77% and a negative return on equity of 131.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the third quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verb Technology by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verb Technology by 737.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

