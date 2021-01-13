Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $377,181.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 58.1% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $377,181.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00105024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00300994 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000171 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

