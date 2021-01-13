Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.61. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

