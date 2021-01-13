Venator Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,088 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,151% compared to the typical volume of 95 call options.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.72.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $507.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

