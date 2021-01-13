Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Up 10.2%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shot up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.76. 806,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 579,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several brokerages have commented on VNTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $507.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Venator Materials by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Venator Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

