Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC) Trading Down 2%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 40,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 54,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.36 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Velocity Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,431,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,543,982.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 170,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,320.

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) Company Profile (CVE:VLC)

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

