Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 5,372,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,804,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

