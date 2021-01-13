Vanilla Network Hits One Day Volume of $2,537.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $111,054.20 and approximately $2,537.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00026374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00111191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00262184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00063573 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00062417 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.