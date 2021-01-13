Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 197,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.11. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

