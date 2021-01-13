Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 128,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.