Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $85,708,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.76. 3,828,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.45 and its 200-day moving average is $176.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

