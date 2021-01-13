Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,301,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,139,000 after buying an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,270,000 after acquiring an additional 152,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 176,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,640. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

