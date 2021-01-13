Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 800,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,293 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 232,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.22. 47,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,640. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.