Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after buying an additional 196,650 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,280,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 204,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.