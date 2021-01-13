Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 13.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. 5,976,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.