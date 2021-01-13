Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,934,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $349.98. 159,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,982. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $350.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

