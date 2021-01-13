Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.