Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.1% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $348.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $350.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

