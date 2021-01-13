Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of VB traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $206.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57.

