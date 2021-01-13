Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 9.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.401 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

