Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Boosted by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 48.4% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $64,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 350.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.58. 2,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,043. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

