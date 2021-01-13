Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of VTWV opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.