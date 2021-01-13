Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Boosted by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 13.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $112,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. 11,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,267. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

