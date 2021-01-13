Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $214.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

