Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $353.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $358.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.82 and a 200-day moving average of $316.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

