Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 149.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.