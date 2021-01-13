Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 850.9% from the December 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $59.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 144,932 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,691.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after acquiring an additional 121,439 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 88,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,118 shares in the last quarter.

