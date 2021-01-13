Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,332,000 after buying an additional 102,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,278,000 after acquiring an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,721,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $52.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

