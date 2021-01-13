Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 266,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

