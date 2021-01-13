Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.2% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $171.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.38.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

