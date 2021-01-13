VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) Shares Up 2.6%

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) shares traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.42. 2,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.12% of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

