ValuEngine Lowers Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TRCH opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $127.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.17. Torchlight Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.36.
In related news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.
