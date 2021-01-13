Validity Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001885 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $9,577.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00028260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00109135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00063012 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00247942 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.04 or 0.89988255 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,211,430 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,360 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.