Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,856,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

VLO traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.