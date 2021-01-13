UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, a growth of 297.6% from the December 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UTSI stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.19. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

