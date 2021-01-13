Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.23

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.23 and traded as low as $60.68. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 12,305,537 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLU. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

