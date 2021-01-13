US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) (LON:USFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.00

US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) (LON:USFP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 80.41 ($1.05), with a volume of 167446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.22.

US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) Company Profile (LON:USFP)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

